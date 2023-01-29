Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,620.73 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,620.73 or 0.06848015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.65 billion and $14.71 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,007,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,999,028.31615837 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,573.67933366 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $30,907,617.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

