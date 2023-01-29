Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Hits $227.48 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $227.48 million and $1.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,093,703 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

