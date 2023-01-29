Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $227.50 million and $1.43 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,460,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

