Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $218.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,585,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,526,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385608 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
