Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $309.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,574,856 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,526,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00385608 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

