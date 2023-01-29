Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Loews

Loews Price Performance

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More

