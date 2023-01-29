M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 408,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

