M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHOGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 408,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

