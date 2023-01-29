Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 605,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSGS traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $180.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,317. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $186.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.