Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $885,842.00 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

