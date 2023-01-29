Maiar DEX (MEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,173.41

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.39 million and approximately $40,173.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00217155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001751 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,100.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

