MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MMYT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 86.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.