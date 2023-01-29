Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,093,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,190.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

