Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

