Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MEC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 77,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,913. The stock has a market cap of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.81. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at $952,493.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

