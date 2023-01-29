Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Short Interest Update

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mega Matrix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,322. Mega Matrix has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Get Mega Matrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mega Matrix

In other news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mega Matrix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTMT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.