Metadium 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.00 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
