Metahero Price Tops $0.0052 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.01361402 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007619 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015291 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.01633489 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.