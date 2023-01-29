Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.11.

Metro Price Performance

MRU stock opened at C$73.04 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of C$65.30 and a one year high of C$78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.4400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

