Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $43.00.
About Mexco Energy
