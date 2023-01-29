Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

