Mina Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.64 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $589.02 million and $53.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 821,916,666 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 821,225,441.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.65054949 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $18,650,001.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.