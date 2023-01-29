Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mind Cure Health Price Performance
Shares of MCURF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 30,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
