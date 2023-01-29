Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mind Cure Health Price Performance

Shares of MCURF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 30,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

