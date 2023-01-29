MKM Partners Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.20.
Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
