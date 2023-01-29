Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Molina Healthcare worth $64,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

