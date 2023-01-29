Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRI. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

MCRI stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $62,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

