Monero (XMR) Price Hits $186.33

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $186.33 or 0.00784013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $70.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00400120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00574764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00186354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00199017 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,233,537 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.