Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.94.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

