Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 184,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

