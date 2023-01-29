Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

