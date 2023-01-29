Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

