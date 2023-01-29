Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GD opened at $227.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $206.24 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile



General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

