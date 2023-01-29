MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $519.92 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

