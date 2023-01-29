MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0093

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $338.90 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00402165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.58 or 0.28229044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575008 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00933283 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $338.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

