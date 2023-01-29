Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NBRV opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.