National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 9,116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,613.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

