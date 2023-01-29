National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FIZZ traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. 94,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 110.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

