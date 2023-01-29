Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
GASNF stock remained flat at $28.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $30.01.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
