Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNF stock remained flat at $28.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

