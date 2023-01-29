Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $1,333.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00236186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,392,126 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

