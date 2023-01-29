Navcoin Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $1,325.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00237035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00058128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,393,314 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

