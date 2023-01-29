Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAVI. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 3.6 %

NAVI stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Navient

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 5.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.