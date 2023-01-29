NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.58 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00010854 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $146.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00087669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,143,727 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

