NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.50 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00010571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $146.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00086780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,143,727 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

