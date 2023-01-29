Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.85 million and $114,608.85 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00399261 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.73 or 0.28015610 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00577671 BTC.

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

