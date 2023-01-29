NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

