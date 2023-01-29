NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 97,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Further Reading

