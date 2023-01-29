Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Nevro by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 174,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

