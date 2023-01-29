Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

