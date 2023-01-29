NFT Price Reaches $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $613,996.84 and $162.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00217527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01585222 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,766.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

