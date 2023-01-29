NFT Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $617,336.03 and approximately $162.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00051224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00217199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01585222 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,766.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.