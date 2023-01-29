Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,084 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.